Drugs arrest after house raids in Crawley

A man has been arrested after police raided two homes in Crawley.

Officers carried out search warrants at houses in The Parade, Crawley, yesterday morning (August 14) after receiving reports of people ‘acting suspiciously’ in the area.

The properties were searched and a quantity of cannabis was seized.

Police said a 26-year-old man was discovered inside one of the houses and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Prevention Inspector Pete Dommett said: “After receiving concerns from members of the public we conducted two house warrants, which proved successful.

“We would like to praise the members of the public who came forward with information so we could robustly tackle these issues.

“We are urging the public to keep reporting issues and concerns to us. The community’s safety is our priority and we want to work with the public to address these matters.”