Driver threatened and car damaged by group in late-night Burgess Hill road incident

At 12.10am on Sunday, January 30 a driver in Junction Road, Burgess Hill, stopped just short of a makeshift blockage, consisting of a road works barrier, a bottle, and a large tree root.

Police said, as the car stopped, a group of people began to throw objects at the car, and one of them, a man described as slim, in a red hooded jumper and dark trousers came out from the side of the road holding an unknown object and ran at the vehicle, forcing the driver to drive over the tree root which wedged underneath the car.

The car came to a stop after a few yards but the group ran off as the driver called the police.

PC Taylor Kitson said: "This incident caused real alarm and concern to the occupants of the vehicle and we want to trace whoever was responsible.

"The motive is unclear at present, but this was reckless behaviour that had the potential to cause serious injury as well as damage.

The photos we are releasing were captured using dash-cam footage on the car, and if anyone has any information about this incident or the possible identity of the man in the jumper, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 16 of 30/01."