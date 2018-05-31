Drink-driver crashes through fence and traffic lights in Horsham crash

A drink-driver four times the legal limit has been banned from the roads after flipping his car into a set of traffic lights.

Police said Lee Doe ran from the scene after being helped out of his car in Rusper Road on December 10.

The HGV driver crashed his vehicle through a fence and a set of temporary traffic lights, with the car ending up on its roof, before the owner of a Land Rover Discovery stopped to check his welfare.

After being helped out of the car the 42-year-old ran and was found by police near his home in Conifers Close.

Officers said he was arrested and charged with driving with 140mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Doe was disqualified from driving for 29 months and sentenced to a 24-month community order at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 8. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.