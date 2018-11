A man has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a roundabout in Southwater.

Police said officers were called to the roundabout at Pollards Hill at about 2.20am on Sunday October 28.

Thomas McGuin, 24, of The Copse, Southwater, was charged with driving a vehicle while above the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He has since been released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 16, officers added.