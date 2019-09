Two people have been arrested after an incident outside a community centre in Crawley.

At 10.30pm yesterday (September 11) Crawley Police tweeted that two people had been arrested after a disturbance outside a community centre in Ifield, Crawley.

Sussex Police

Those involved were now in custody, police said.

The tweet said: "We're aware that footage of the incident has been placed on social media.

"We would rather that you contacted us online or via 101 if you have such evidence."