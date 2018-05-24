Dealer caught with drugs, cash and weapons at hotel

A dealer who was caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash along with a knife at a Crawley hotel has been jailed.

Police said officers raided a room at a hotel in Goffs Park Road on February 27 after receiving reports of an aggressive guest who refused to leave.

Michael Murray, 26, of no fixed address, was found in the room with drugs. A search of the room also uncovered an envelope with £9,000 worth of cocaine, a quantity of cannabis, nearly £10,000 in cash, drug dealing paraphernalia and a canister of CS gas.

Officers a knife was also found.

Murray was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, money laundering, possession of a CS canister and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing on March 26 and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Friday (May 18).

Detective Constable Melanie Fox said: “Murray was found with a substantial quantity of drugs, cash and weapons. We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs in Crawley. This sentence shows that anyone convicted of dealing drugs in Sussex can expect a jail term.”