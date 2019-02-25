Cyclist dies in Lingfield hit and run crash

A male cyclist died in a hit and run crash, says Surrey Police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the death yesterday (Sunday February 24).

Police are appealing for witnesses

A police spokesman said: “A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, which took place around 5pm in Lingfield Common Road at the junction with Cobham Close.

“A Toyota Hilux, which failed to stop, was also involved in the collision.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace the driver of the vehicle and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Toyota being driven prior to the incident, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to come forward straightaway.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101 or tell us online via or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/P19044029.”

You can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

