Cuckfield school still closed following gas leak

A Cuckfield school which closed to students yesterday due to a gas leak remains closed today.

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Broad Street closed suddenly yesterday morning after staff discovered ‘a very strong smell of gas in the building’.

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View

Police are now investigating the incident following a social media video posted claiming responsibility for the gas leak.

Headteacher Dom Kenrick confirmed the school will remain closed today.

He said: “The academy will remain closed on Tuesday, February 5, following the gas leak.

“An update will be sent to parents during Tuesday. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

