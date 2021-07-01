Carmel Fenech, also known as Carmel Pendry, from Broadfield in Crawley, was reported as missing on 27 June 1998. It is now believed she was murdered. She would have turned 40 this Saturday 3 July.

She was last seen at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court in south London on 21 May 1998. She did not return home and she was reported as missing the following month.

Carmel grew up in south London on the North Peckham Estate. She had many friends in the area and also in nearby Brixton and Stockwell. She moved with her family to Crawley less than a year before she disappeared. Investigations are focused on south London. She did not know many people in Crawley.

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information given to them exclusively and anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people linked to this incident.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Glenys Balchin, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Sussex, said: “No-one can ever imagine the pain and suffering a family must experience when losing a child like this. Someone somewhere knows what happened to Carmel and we are appealing to them to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously.

“Our charity is here to help and gives people the option of staying anonymous whilst doing the right thing. Every day, over a thousand people use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111. We’ve kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who has trusted us since we began over 32 years ago.

“We know that somebody has answers and while many years have passed, there is still time to put things right, to speak up 100% anonymously and help Carmel’s family get the justice they so deserve.

“If you have information, please speak up - no matter how small you think that information may be, it could make all of the difference. With your help, Carmel’s family could finally have some of the answers they have been seeking for far too long.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for our reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers using our untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via our 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.