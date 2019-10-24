Crime wave on A272 prompts police warning

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant after a series of break-ins reported across the area connected by the A272.

Chichester police issued an advisory warning last Thursday that it had two separate reports of break ins to outbuildings at residential properties in Duncton and Petworth overnight.

Bikes and garden machinery were targeted in the incidents, it said.

District councillor Alan Sutton said he had heard of multiple reports along areas off the A272 and other major link roads from police in Hampshire and there had been a spate of low level rural crime in the last week.

He said it appeared thieves were using the A272 as a ‘conduit’ and farms and outbuildings were being targeted.

He said: “I’m concerned for my residents who feel alone and isolated and vulnerable.

“We want to make sure the police are aware of it. The feedback is, make sure it’s reported, but the police have got to respond to that as well.”

He said he had been made aware of incidents from Fittleworth all the way across to Duncton and Petworth and he suspected many issues were never told to police.

“I think the danger is that people are posting things on Facebook and don’t make sure that the police are informed.

“We have fed back to the police as well that it’s a long wait on the non-emergency line and they’ve said they will look into that.”

Alan added that he and his fellow councillor Roy Briscoe had been working to try and put pressure on authorities to increase resources for rural areas.

He said he was hopeful that parishes could be assigned a PCSO, after recent government announcements, but he understood a rural area was difficult to police.

Advice on keeping property secure can be found online at www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention