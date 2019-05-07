Crawley Wasps chairman blasts ‘mindless’ thieves who stole more than £1,000 of equipment

The theft of more than £1,000 of equipment from Crawley Wasps Ladies Football Club has been branded ‘heartbreaking’.

A Honda ride-on mower, Sthil strimmer and backpack Sthil leaf blower was taken from Wasps’ training base at Ewhurst Playing Fields in Ifield Drive on Friday night according to a spokesman from the club.

The club needs to recover or replace the equipment to maintain two pitches, where around 100 female footballers train and play.

Wasps chairman Paul Walker said: “It’s heartbreaking, particularly when you’re trying to facilitate the development of ladies and girls football, with resources that aren’t infinite.

“To get some mindless individuals that think it’s morally acceptable to break in and steal essential equipment for their own benefit, it’s very distasteful.”

To support the clubs fund for replacement equipment see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/simon-pavey.