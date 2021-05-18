Crawley teenager, 15, with knife arrested in Horsham Park as police investigate plans for ‘organised fight’

Officers acting on intelligence attended Horsham Park in Hurst Road, Horsham, around 7pm on Thursday 13 May, where they spotted an individual believed to be involved in the planned altercation, police said.

A spokesman added: “Police approached the suspect and identified themselves, at which point he attempted to run off, but he was detained following a short foot chase.

“He was searched and found to be in possession of a kitchen knife.”

The 15-year-old, from Crawley, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article in public, and has been released on bail with conditions to appear before Worthing Youth Court on 27 May, he said.

The spokesman added: “Following this, police issued a 48-hour dispersal order in order to prevent any further incidents.”

Sergeant Scott Walters, who leads Operation Dozen, a dedicated policing operation which aims to combat violence and antisocial behaviour across West Sussex, said: “We will continue to carry out proactive patrols, acting on intelligence and working closely with partners, in order to prevent violence in our communities.

“However, we need the community’s support and help to tackle this unacceptable behaviour, and there are many ways you can report matters of concern either to us online or by calling 101.