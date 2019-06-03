Crawley talks on how to combat far-right extremism

A Crawley event will be held where people can learn how to protect themselves from far-right extremism.

Crawley Borough Council is hosting community round-table talks on Monday (June 10) from 6pm-8pm at the Civic Hall.

jpco-29-1-14 Civic Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley (Pic by Jon Rigby) ENGSUS00120140128123239

A spokesman said: “Officers from the council, along with representatives from the Home Office, will be talking with the local community about issues surrounding far-right extremism and how communities can protect themselves with the help of local support services.”

Councillor Brenda Smith, Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, added: “With an increase in extremist views being reported in the media and across online platforms, it is important that our communities know how to protect themselves against signs of extremism.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to come together and learn from the experts and each other.”

