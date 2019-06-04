Crawley shop worker threatened in knife-point robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a knife-point robbery at a Crawley store.

A man entered Ifield Green Stores in Ifield Green, Crawley, around 6pm on Thursday (May 31) and threatened a shop worker, said a police.

Police are investigating a Crawley robbery

A police spokesman said: “The worker handed over a small quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol and the suspect fled.

“Officers attended the scene and conducted an area search but the suspect was not found.”

The raider was described as about 5ft 6in, wearing a dark hooded top with a zip-up jacket over the top, grey jeans, black gloves and his face covered.

Any information to police on 101 quoting 1181 of 30/05.

