Crawley off licence robbery - do you know this man?

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery at a Crawley off licence.

Officers were hunting three suspects after a fire extinguisher was sprayed in the face of a cashier and alcohol stolen at the Handy Corner Off Licence in East Park, Crawley, about 4.10pm on Friday, January 18.

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery at Handy Corner Off Licence in East Park, Crawley, about 4.10pm on Friday, January 18.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “One suspect entered the store and asked the cashier for change, but was refused.

“He left the premises and two further suspects entered.

“One walked to the back of the store and the other sprayed a fire extinguisher in the face of the cashier.

“During the melee, two low-value bottles of alcohol were stolen.

“All three suspects then ran off in the direction of the town centre.”

Two people - a 17-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man, both from Crawley - handed themselves in following a previous Sussex Police appeal.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft, and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries, said police.

The spokesman added: “Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises the outstanding suspect, to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 769 of 18/01.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

See also:

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

Gatwick Airport through the decades in pictures

The changing face of Crawley town centre in pictures

Crawley snow pictures from the archives