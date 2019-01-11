Crawley neighbourhood crime offences are revealed

The types of crimes recorded by Sussex Police in Crawley’s neighbourhoods have been reveald.
The total figures of each neighbourhood from November 2018 (the most recent available) have been published on the police.uk website and catergorised by police under the headings of: anti-social behaviour (ASB), bike theft, burglary, Criminal damage and arson, drugs, other crime, theft, possession of weapons, public order, robbery, shoplifting, theft from person, vehicle crime, and violence/sexual offences.
Three Bridges, 115 : ASB 23. Bike theft 2. Burglary 4. Damage7. Drugs 3. Theft 6. Weapon possession 3. Public order 13. Robbery 2. Shoplifting 4. Theft from person 2. Vehicle 11. Violence and sexual 37. Pic: Google Maps