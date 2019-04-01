Crawley murder trial - judge warns jurors about knife crime as case begins

The jury in a murder trial have been warned not to let concerns about knife crime in the UK affect their judgement in the case.

Jurors were selected today for the trial of a boy accused of murdering Crawley man Arnold Potter.

The trial relates to an incident in November last year.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is charged with murder and possessing a bladed article. He denies both charges.

Speaking today at Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold QC issued a warning to jurors about knife crime.

He said: "It is constantly appearing in media and people understandably have strong feelings about it.

"It is very important that you do not bring any preconceived ideas or views about knife crime and its prevalence to this trial.

"We are all concerned of course about knife crime but you have very specific purpose in this trial.

"You must try this case on the evidence you hear in this courtroom."

The trial - which is expected to hear the prosecution opening tomorrow - continues.