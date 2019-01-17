Crawley man jailed for 'racist and homophobic abuse' towards Brighton Pride revellers

A man who 'hurled racist and homophobic abuse' at revellers heading to Brighton Pride has been jailed for more than four years, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Ryan Brown was heading to Pride himself when he threatened to ‘knock a woman out’ and shouted racist and homophobic abuse at train passengers, according to police.



The incident happened shortly after 5pm on Saturday August 5 2017.

Ryan Brown was jailed for four and a half years

The 31-year-old from Hastings Road in Crawley, West Sussex, resisted arrest at Brighton and had to be restrained by BTP officers.



In his pocket he had a large number of small bags containing MDMA, police said.



He was found guilty of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and causing fear of violence through racially charged and homophobic language.



Brown was also sentenced at the same time for a separate matter which included affray, criminal damage, and assault with intent to resist arrest which he pleaded guilty to in December 2018.



He was jailed for four years and six months at Hove Crown Court on Thursday January 10, a BTP spokesperson said.



British Transport Police DC Imogen Sweeney said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case. She was subjected to a frightening ordeal by Brown, receiving homophobic abuse and witnessing racist abuse.



“She has remained determined to pursue justice throughout this investigation and I have nothing but admiration and praise for her strength.



“Brighton Pride celebrates diversity and equality, values that Brown clearly needs education in. I believe this sentence reflects the seriousness and particularly nasty nature of his offending on that day.”