Crawley man charged with murder after woman found dead in Rotherfield, near Crowborough

A man from Crawley has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Rotherfield, near Crowborough.

Police said Jayesh Gobar, 35, unemployed of Moorland Road, Maidenbower in Crawley appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 23), charged with murder.

He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (December 24), they said.

Officers attended a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday evening (December 18), following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered inside the property.

The second man, a 37-year-old from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, police confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene in Rotherfield

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.”