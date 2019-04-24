Crawley man admits possessing 278 indecent images of children

A Crawley man has admitted downloading and possessing 278 indecent images of children.

Robert England, 51, of Selham Close in Crawley appeared in court today charged with six sex offences.

Standing in the dock at Lewes Crown Court wearing a dark suit this morning, England pleaded guilty to all charges. He admitted:

- making/possessing indecent photographs of children: 86 Category A images

- making/possessing indecent photographs of children: 71 Category B images

- making/possessing indecent photographs of children: 121 Category C images

- possessing extreme pornographic images: 7 images

- possessing prohibited images of a child: 7 images

- distribute an indecent photograph of a child: 1 image

The court heard that the distribution charge related to a single Category C image that England uploaded to a file sharing website.

The images were found on a Samsung mobile phone, the court heard.

The prosecution confirmed that the images were downloaded from the internet and the offences do not relate to local children.

England was bailed to appear back in court for sentencing at a later date.