Crawley man, 28, jailed for 5 years for drug and driving offences

A Crawley man has been jailed for five years for drug and driving offences.

Vikesh Patel, 28, of Town Mead, Crawley, was found guilty of eight separate offences including driving while being disqualified, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon, Sussex Police said.

Vikesh Patel. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman added: “Patel was spotted by plain clothes officers driving a car near Peglar Way, Crawley, on October 22 despite having a driving ban.

“Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped in Town Barn Road and Patel was arrested when he exited the vehicle.”

Officers conducted a person search and inside a bag Patel was carrying were four packages of cocaine, a small bag of cannabis, three burner-style phones and a metal bat was also discovered in the vehicle, according to police.

The spokesman said: “Patel was arrested and charged for five offences and remanded in custody.

“During a police interview when questioned about his possession, Patel claimed he had left his bag at a friend’s house.”

The mechanic stood trial on November 21 for the charges of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also stood trial for the charges of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property in relation to a previous incident, police added.

The spokesman said: “Patel was found guilty and given a total of five years in prison.”

Detective Constable Simon Goulding added: “Patel showed complete disregard for his driving ban and he thought we wouldn’t find out he was back behind the wheel.

“On top of this, Patel was using a vehicle to enable him to sell drugs in the community.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are dedicated to tackling this behaviour and stamping it out in our communities.

“We welcome the sentence Patel has been given by the courts and hope this provides a stark warning to anyone else involved in drugs that you will be caught.”

The spokesman said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released under investigation.”

