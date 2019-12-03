Crawley family pays tribute to Brighton murder victim

The family of a man who died after being struck by a car following a fight in Brighton have paid tribute to him.

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, suffered serious head injuries in the incident in Marine Parade at 5.20am on Sunday (December 1) and died in hospital.

His family said: “Suel was a beloved son, brother and friend. He always took care of his family and he will be sadly missed.”

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation after officers were initially called to a report of a large group of people fighting on the seafront early on Sunday. As they responded, it was reported that three of the group had then been struck by a car.

The two other victims an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, who were also seriously injured, remain in a serious condition in hospital.

The footballing community has also paid tribute to Suel, a Loxwood player. You can read that here.