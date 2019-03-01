Crawley bogus callers steal cash and rings from vulnerable person

Intruders stole cash from a vulnerable person in Crawley.

Two bogus callers entered their victim’s home in Balmoral Court, Crawley, at 1.30pm on February 26 claiming they were there to check the water pressure, said police.

Police are investigating

They stole two rings and £50 in cash.

The victim descibed one as a white man, aged 35, with fair hair, 5ft 6in, blue eyes, jeans, blue T-shirt, and a grey jumper.

Any information to police via email: 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101

See also:

M23 Pease Pottage work to cut traffic delays will last 9 months

Crawley taxi driver convicted and sacked after lying about speeding offences

Careworker with knife and 7 bags of cannabis jailed after Crawley park arrest

Council tenants praise new town centre apartments

Pets Corner to move into new Sussex development near A23

Crawley’s Queens Square - take a look back in pictures