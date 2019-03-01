Crawley bogus callers steal cash and rings from vulnerable person

Intruders stole cash from a vulnerable person in Crawley.
Two bogus callers entered their victim’s home in Balmoral Court, Crawley, at 1.30pm on February 26 claiming they were there to check the water pressure, said police.
They stole two rings and £50 in cash.
The victim descibed one as a white man, aged 35, with fair hair, 5ft 6in, blue eyes, jeans, blue T-shirt, and a grey jumper.
Any information to police via email: 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101
