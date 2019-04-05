Crawley anti-social behaviour crime figures revealed for every neighbourhood

Here are the instances of anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.

The figures below from January 2019 (the most recent available) show the total recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. See also: Crawley’s 11 worst roads for fatal and serious accidents and Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011

Three Bridges, 20 reports of anti-social behaviour. Pic: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

West Green, 18 reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Southgate, 18 reports of anti-social behaviour. Pic: Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Broadfield, 16 reports of anti-social behaviour. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

View more