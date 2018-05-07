COUNTY NEWS: Further sentence for hairdresser who infected men with HIV

A ‘devious and deceptive predator’ who deliberately tried to infect men in Sussex with HIV has received a further jail sentence for similar offences.

Daryll Rowe was given life imprisonment after being found guilty of five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent by deliberately infecting his victims with HIV at Lewes Crown Court last month.

Daryll Rowe, Lewes Crown Court (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell) SUS-171116-122626001

Police said 27-year-old also targeted men in his native Scotland and at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday (May 4) Rowe pleaded guilty to four further incidents.

Officers said Rowe was diagnosed with the disease in April 2015 and would meet men using online dating apps. He would enter into sexual relationships without disclosing his illness.

During contact with victims Rowe would either refrain from wearing a condom, or tamper with them, as he looked to deliberately infect others.

Police said he targeted ten men across Sussex and the North East of England, at least four of which contracted HIV, and four within Edinburgh.

After pleading guilty to the four counts of culpable and reckless conduct, he was sentenced to eight years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said, “Daryll Rowe is a devious and deceptive predator who has shown absolutely no remorse for the extensive suffering and distress he has caused his victims.

“Since April 2015 he was fully aware of his illness, yet refused treatment that would ensure his own health and safeguard his sexual partners from the risk of infection. To make matters worse, he would then knowingly engage in sexual activity with individuals he met without divulging his condition.

“Rowe would then go to great lengths to ensure he put partners at risk of contracting HIV, demonstrating the callous and reckless nature of his character.

“Significant enquiries were conducted by not only Police Scotland, but colleagues in England, resulting in Rowe’s arrest and subsequent custodial sentences.

“It is my sincere hope that all of those affected by Daryll Rowe’s calculated criminality feel some sense of justice following today’s outcome.”