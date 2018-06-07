COUNTY NEWS: Body found in search for missing Sussex teenager

A body has been found in Sussex believed to be a missing teenager, police have said.

Elido Vargas, 15, from Burgess Hill, was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon (June 5).

A member of the public called the police at 12.45pm today (June 6), to say they had found a body in the church yard in Lower Church Road, police said.

Although the body has not been formally identified, it is believed to be Elido, a police spokesman said.

Superintendent James Collis said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Elido at this tragic time. We have officers supporting the family at this time and the family have asked for privacy.

“We appreciate all the support from the public who shared our appeals assisting our searching and enquires throughout this heart-breaking case.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed, police added.