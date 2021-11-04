Concerns over ‘anti social behaviour’ at Cranleigh bonfire event

The order will be in place from 4pm on Saturday (November 6) until 2am the following day.

A Surrey police spokesman said: “The popular event has been held for many years with thousands of people attending.

“Unfortunately we have seen a number of people engage in alcohol-fuelled anti social behaviour and as a result this pre-emptive order has been put in place in order to protect those who want to enjoy the event peacefully with their families.

Police

“The Dispersal Order gives officers the power to ask a group of two or more people to leave the dispersal area if they are committing anti social behaviour, or if we believe they may, or are likely to, cause a nuisance to someone else.”

Waverley borough commander, Inspector Sam Adcock, said: “We want to support those who want to enjoy this annual event with their families.

“We’ve put this order in place from 4pm on Saturday to protect our local community and prevent the disorder that’s occurred over the past few years.

“Previously we’ve seen groups of young people behaving disruptively through excessive drinking.

“The power will only be used to move those who decide to be anti social and will be used as a last resort.

“Additional patrols will be in the area during these times.

“We would urge members of the public to continue reporting any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us through private message on social media or on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour/