Concern for missing Cuckfield man who 'failed to meet a relative as planned'

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding a missing Cuckfield man.

Police said Timothy Coke was reported missing at 11.50am yesterday morning (Thursday, March 7) 'when he failed to meet a relative as planned'.

A spokesman added: "The 43-year-old was last seen on Monday (March 4) but spoke to his father on the phone on Thursday morning.

"He was withdrawn and ‘distant’ in the last couple of days but seemed more agitated when he spoke to his father.

"Timothy is white, 6' 1", slim and athletic build with a beard and short dark hair. He has two earrings in his left ear and has tattoos on his arms."

Anyone who has seen Timothy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, 999 in an emergency or make contact online quoting serial 462 of 07/03.