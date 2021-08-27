Children shot by air rifle in Crawley, weapon seized and man arrested
A young boy was taken to hospital and a second was also hurt after they were shot with an air rifle in Crawley.
The two boys, aged 11 and 12, were playing football with friends on open ground at Oak Way, Northgate, Crawley, when they were hit by air gun pellets, police said. During the shocking incident, which happened just after midday yesterday, August 26, the 11-year old was hit once in the arm and the 12-year old was hit once in the leg.
A police spokeswoman said: “The 11-year-old was treated for his injuries at Crawley Hospital. The 12-year-old did not require hospital treatment
“Police made immediate enquiries and a 47-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and of firing an air weapon in public.”
The man is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, she added. Police officers seized an air rifle at a local address for examination.