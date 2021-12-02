Child was sexually assaulted at Shoreham Air Show in 2003 - West Sussex man jailed 18 years later

David Conrad, of Pepper Lane, Ashurst, was convicted of indecent assault on a young girl while they were spectators at the Shoreham Air Show in August 2003, Sussex Police said.

Police said Conrad was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on November 18.

Sussex Police Investigator Amber Evans said the victim was at the show with her family when he she was attacked, without anyone else being aware.

David Conrad, who was jailed for seven years, will also serve a further year on extended prison released licence and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely. Photo: Sussex Police

"She did not report the attack to anyone at the time and only 14 years later did she feel able to talk to the police about it," Inspector Evans added.

"We were still able to investigate and seek justice, and to give her access to sources of specialist advice and support.

"You can always contact us if you have been the victim of sexual offences, no matter how long ago."

Conrad was jailed for seven years. He will also serve a further year on extended prison released licence and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.