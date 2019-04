Three men admitted conspiracy to burglary - click here to read the full story. These pictures show the scale of destruction caused during three of the 11 raids.

Three men have pleaded guilty of conspiring to burgle premises to steal their ATMs Picture: Freelance Photographer freelance Buy a Photo

In one of the raids thieves used a forklift truck to get in Picture: Freelance Photographer freelance Buy a Photo

Businesses were left devastated by the crimes Picture: Freelance Photographer freelance Buy a Photo

Three men admitted their part in the conspiracy, but the CPS says more people may be at large Picture: Contributed ugc Buy a Photo

