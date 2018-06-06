CCTV released after Sussex woman has £2,300 taken from her account

Police have issued an appeal for help identifying this man after a woman in her 80s had £2,300 taken from her bank account.

In a statement, police said the victim - a woman from Bognor Regis - received a phone call on April 20 from a man pretending to work for Barclays Bank. The caller told the victim she needed a new bank card and someone would collect the old card and PIN from her home address.

After the cards were collected a withdrawal by the man in the picture for £2000 and a second of £300 from ATMs in the High Street, Bognor Regis, occurred, police said.

Police constable Ryan Spencer added: "The victim was duped into believing that she needed a new bank card after receiving an intimidating phone call. Banks will never ask for personal details such as the PIN over the phone and new bank cards should normally be sent out automatically.

"Be aware of any fraudulent phone calls and if you believe the caller is not genuine, simply hang up the phone. You can ask for proof of identification for any caller who knocks on your door. If you recognise this man please contact us immediately.”

If you know anything about this incident or have fallen victim to fraud, please report online or call police on 101 quoting Operation Signature.