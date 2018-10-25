CCTV footage released as thieves steal high value phones from Horsham store

Police are hunting for three men who stole several high value mobile phones from a store in Horsham town centre.

Sussex Police released dramatic CCTV footage today (October 25) of theft at Vodafone in West Street on July 23.

Officers said three men walked into the shop and prised five mobile phones out of the display units. The phones included a Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung S9 plus, iphone 7, Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro. They then fled from the scene.

Investigator Teresa Bevan said; “One of the men was white, late 20s, 6’ with a dark blue bucket hat, a black T-shirt, dark green cargo shorts, long white socks pulled up and black trainers with white rims.

“The second man is white, late 20s, 6’. short wavy brown hair with a beard, stocky build, red polo shirt, light blue shorts and grey trainers with a white band around the bottom.

“The third man is also white and in his late 20s, medium length curly light brown hair and a beard, a plain white T-shirt and light blue jeans.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 985 of 23/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.