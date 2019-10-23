Cash and jewellery stolen in Horsham area burglaries

Burglars escaped with cash after they forced open the front door of a Horsham property.

Police say the break-in happened at Chichester Terrace some time between 12.30pm and 4pm on October 16.

Police

In a separate burglary, thieves forced open the front door of a property in Pulborough and made off with jewellery.

Police say the break-in happened in Rectory Close some time between October 19 and 20.

Two othere attempted break-ins were reported in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath and in School Lane, Ashurst.