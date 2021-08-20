Caravan stolen from Cuckfield: Mid Sussex Police call for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was stolen from Cuckfield yesterday (Thursday, August 19).
Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:22 pm
“Someone decided to help themselves to a Bailey Unicorn Vigo caravan yesterday from Staplefield Road,” said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.
He asked: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area beforehand...maybe even saw the caravan being towed away?”
Anyone with information can call 101 or contact police at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 0971.