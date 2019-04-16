Car, bikes and power tools stolen in Horsham burglaries

A car, several bicycles and multiple power tools have been stolen in thefts across the district.

Sussex Police has released details of several incidents as officers continue to investigate break-ins and thefts which have taken place over the past week.

Police said thieves stole a car after breaking into a house in Hillside, Horsham, in the early hours of Thursday April 11. The theft is believed to have taken place at about 12.30am (0021 11/04).

That same evening in a separate incident burglars damaged a car after breaking into a garage in Pulborough.

Police said a garage in Links Lane was broken into sometime between 7pm on April 10 and 8.30am the following morning.

A car window was smashed and a number of power tools were stolen in the incident (0577 12/04).

Police are also investigating a the theft of a mountain bike in Colgate on Wednesday April 10.

Officers said a lock was broken on a shed in Blackhouse Road between 10am and 6pm and the bike, along with a some power tools, were taken from inside (0677 12/04).

A bike was also stolen from a shed in Horsham last Wednesday. Police said a padlock was broken on a shed in Victoria Street between midnight and 7am (0658 14/04).

On Sunday April 14 a garage was damaged in West Street, in Billingshurst, as a padlock was removed from the door.

The incident took place between 7.50am and 10am and officers have not been able to confirm if anything was stolen (0709 14/04).

Anyone with any information on the incidents is asked to contact 101 quoting the references numbers in bold.