Burglars leave ‘Bev Gang’ graffiti tag at two Mid Sussex break-ins

Police are linking two Mid Sussex burglaries where a ‘Bev Gang’ graffiti tag was left.

Sussex Police received a report of a break-in and graffiti being discovered at The Llama Park in Wych Cross, Forest Row, East Grinstead, over the weekend.

Police are linking both burglaries in Mid Sussex

The break-in is believed to have happened between 6.30pm on Friday (January 4), and 8.25am on Saturday (January 6).

The graffiti tag is believed to be linked to another incident in Hammingden Lane, Highbrook, near Ardingly on December 29, where a quad bike was also stolen

A spokesman for Sussex Police said today: “Sussex Police received a report of a break-in and graffiti being discovered at The Llama Park in Wych Cross, Forest Row which is believed to have occurred between 6.30pm on Friday (January 4), and 8.25am on Saturday (January 6).

“A quantity of money and IT equipment were reported as stolen. The graffiti tag is believed to be linked to another incident in Hammingden Lane, Highbrook near Ardingly on December 29, where a quad bike was also stolen.

“If anyone has any information on either of these incidents please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 320 of 05/01.”

In a statement on Sussex Crimewatch Facebook page today, Bobby at The Llama Park confirmed the burglary. He said: “We were robbed on Friday night/Saturday morning at 00:40.

“They were quite brazen and must have made a lot of noise although even though I was only on my third bottle I was still up and running but I heard nothing and no neighbours did either.

“They tried to get in through the main entrance, broke the exterior glazing and then attacked a second door in a similar manner before gaining entrance through a third door into the gift shop.

“They stole an iPhone, the till and then entered the main shop and opened the first door – a store room – dismantled and damaged the internet server, moved along the shop to the next door, an office door, and opened the door and saw the safe and stole that.

“They left a £1,500 Macintosh computer worth £750 on the second hand market sitting next to the safe, and stole no clothes, computers or jewellery from the shop.

“They then went to our workshop area and broke open four sheds, the feed store and tried to get into the drug cabinet we have in there, the workshop, then the quad bike shed and stole the chainsaw and strimmer and 40 litres of petrol, but left the quad bike, and then the lawn mower shed and stole nothing from there.

“All doors were smashed, locks and heavy duty bolts broken and graffiti sprayed with the name Bev Gang.

“All they took was the 40 litres of petrol, the chainsaw and strimmer, that we are aware of, plus the safe, a till and the iPhone.”

Bobby said the Ashdown Park Hotel and the Ashdown Forest Centre – both in Forest Row, East Grinstead – had also been targeted.

He added: “The forensics officer who came was called to a farm at Sharpthorne two weeks ago and there he saw the same graffiti tag Bev Gang.

“Keep your eyes and ears open and good luck and I hope it does niot happen to you but unlikely as they are most likely to do businesses and farms.”

READ MORE: Burgess Hill home care service fails to improve: ‘One person left feeling unsafe’

Vehicle overturns in Ansty, causing delays

Haywards Heath road still closed due to burst water main

Stolen car collides with bollards near Hassocks railway station