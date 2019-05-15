Burglars flee with motocross bikes in village break-in

Burglars escaped with motocross bikes and building equipment when they broke into a garage at a village property near Horsham.

The thieves broke bolts on the garage door at the property in East Street, Rusper.

Police say the break-in happened between 8am and 4.15pm on May 8.

In a separate burglary in the same road, thieves broke a padlock on another garage and stole golf clubs.

Police say that break-in happened in East Street some time between 11pm on May 7 and 9pm the following day.

Meanwhile, police received a report on Friday of a motorbike stolen from a garage in Towers Road, Upper Beeding.

And golf clubs and a bicycle were stolen from a garage at a house in Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, some time between 10.45am and 4pm on May 10.