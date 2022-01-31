Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police action
A 79-year-old Burgess Hill man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, Sussex Police have said.
A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the death of a woman at an address in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill, on January 26 have deemed the death not to be suspicious.”
“This follows an exhaustive police investigation and medical examination of the deceased,” they said, adding that a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police confirmed that the 79-year-old man will face no further police action.
Last week police said emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an address in Stonefield Way at about 10.15pm on Wednesday (January 26) after concerns for a woman were raised.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, the 55-year-old woman, from Burgess Hill, was declared deceased, police said.