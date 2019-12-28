Brutal attack at Sussex town beauty spot leaves woman in hospital

A woman has been taken to hospital after a brutal attack at a beauty spot in a Sussex town.

Yesterday evening (December 27) a woman in her thirties climbed the steps at Exmouth Place in the Old Town, Hastings, which leads to the West Hill, police said.

A stock image of West Hill, Hastings

Once there, she then sat on the second to last bench at the top of the hill.

The spot offers spectacular views of the town and the coastline.

At around 9.30pm, Sussex Police said a man with long hair approached the woman from behind and assaulted her.

According to the police spokesman, she was punched and kicked by the suspect, leaving her with multiple facial and abdominal injuries.

The victim was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings for treatment.

Police officers were called to the area and searched the surrounding area for the suspect, but he could not be found.

The spokesman said: "Anyone with information or saw a man acting suspiciously in this area at this to report online or call 101 quoting 1369 of 27/12."