Brighton murder probe: Police investigating Crawley man’s death arrest third man

Police investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle following a fight in Brighton have arrested a third man on suspicion of murder.

Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, suffered serious head injuries in the incident in Marine Parade at 5.20am on Sunday (1 December) and sadly died in hospital, police said.

SEE MORE: Crawley family pays tribute to Brighton murder victim

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation after officers were initially called to a report of a large group of people fighting on the seafront, confirmed police.

As they responded, it was reported that three of the group had then been struck by a car.

The two other victims, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also seriously injured, police said.

The 18-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition while the 22-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday (4 December), confirmed police. He remains in custody for questioning.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday (1 December) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation and a 33-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of attempted murder and then later re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday morning (2 December) has also been released under investigation, said police.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday said: “This continues to be a complex investigation and we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone footage, dashcam footage or anyone with private CCTV footage of the incident.”

If you can help with the investigation please report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Danebridge.

SEE MORE: In pictures: Forensic team at Sussex incident