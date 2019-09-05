Break-in at Hassocks station in early hours

British Transport Police is investigating a burglary at Hassocks railway station.
Officers were alerted to the station at 4.08am this morning (September 5).
A spokesman said they were currently determining what, if any, items were taken during the burglary.
They added: “Enquiries are underway and officers would ask anyone with information to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 57 of 05/09.”
Commuter Jo Teager said the ticket hall at the station was closed this morning. She said staff were doing a ‘great job’.
“The community in Hassocks cares a lot about our station,” she commented.
“Everyone chats and the fuel coffee shop is a great little hub.
“Unfortunately someone has broken into the station and they have made a mess of our lovely station.”
