Billingshurst residents' front doors being kicked as part of "knock and run" games

Horsham Police tweeted earlier today they had received reports from the village area that persons have been kicking front doors or knocking on doors and running off.

Police have asked residents to send them any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that might help them identify those responsible.

Billingshurst Parish Council also tweeted asking people to report these incidents of antisocial behaviour, whether it has happened to them or someone they know who is vunerable, to Horsham and Sussex Police.

