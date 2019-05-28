Billingshurst crash and search: Men bailed following fatal collision

Two men, arrested following a fatal crash near Billingshurst, have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

Officers have issued further details today (May 28) on the fatal collision which took place along the A29 in Adversane on Friday (May 24).

Investigators at the scene

Woman dies after Billingshurst crash

The road was closed for most of the day after a Ford Fiesta collided with bollards at the junction with Adversane Lane, near the Blacksmith’s Arms pub.

Police have confirmed a 51-year-old woman, who was travelling in the car, died in the crash.

Two arrested following Billingshurst crash

The police helicopter and dog units scoured the Billingshurst area after police said two men - who were also travelling in the car - ran from the scene.

Police confirmed today a 57-year-old man from Pulborough and a 54-year-old man from Coldwaltham, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences. They have been bailed until June 21.

The road was shut for more than eight hours between the junctions of Adversane Lane and Henris Lake whilst investigations were carried out. It reopened shortly before 7pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the Fiesta during or prior to the crash is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Arunside