Bikes and jewellery stolen from Horsham district homes

The latest list of burglaries in the Horsham district has been released by police.

Jewellery, a laptop and bicycles were among items stolen.

Rusper Road, Horsham.

Between 10.30am December 28 and 12.15am December 29.

Property entered via forcing rear window. Jewellery and laptop stolen.

Coolham Road, Horsham.

Between 11.45am – 7.30pm December 31.

French doors at rear forced open. Unknown what has been taken.

Jackdaw Lane, Horsham.

Between 2pm December 28 and 2pm December 31.

Rear window was forced open and jewellery taken.

Farm Lane, Horsham.

Between December 20 to January 3.

Damage caused to rear door, believed to be in attempt to enter. Attempt failed and nothing was stolen.

Park Lane, Maplehurst.

Between 7.30pm January 2 and 10.30am January 3.

Damage caused to garage door and two bicycles stolen.

Brighton Road, Woodmancote.

Between January 1 and January 2.

Damage caused to garage door, nothing stolen.

Greenfield Road, Slinfold.

Between December 29 and 3rd January 3.

Damage caused to garage door, two strimmers stolen.