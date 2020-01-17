Axeman threatens staff during Crawley betting shop raid

An axeman threatened staff in Crawley during a raid on a betting shop.

Police were called to Corals betting shop in Gales Drive, Three Bridges yesterday, January 16, after a report a man had entered the store and threatened staff with a hatchet while demanding cash from the safe, Sussex Police said.

Police

A spokesman added: “The man was quickly apprehended and some £200 secured before he was able to leave the premises.”

Joseph Ronald Cocks, 29, unemployed, of Shoreham Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and charged with the offence, according to police.

The spokesman added: “He is due to appear before local magistrates this morning.”

