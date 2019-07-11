Award for police officer who nailed Horsham armed robber

A robber who carried out an armed raid in Horsham was jailed for 12 years following a detective’s dedicated investigation.

And now the police officer - Detective Constable Adam Tidy - has won official recognition for his work.

DC Tidy was commended for his thorough investigation into the robbery at a special awards ceremony at Arundel Castle today.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said that the officer “worked tirelessly on the complicated investigation and put together such a strong case, the offender refused to leave his cell to appear via video link for a court appearance.”

The robber later pleaded guilty to five charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

DC Tidy was one of a number of police officers, special constables, volunteers and members of the public from across West Sussex who were honoured at the ceremony for their ‘outstanding contribution to policing’ over the past year.

The awards were presented by the High Sheriff of West Sussex Davina Irwin-Clark and Chief Constable Giles York.

Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman said: “It was wonderful to recognise some of the outstanding work that has taken place to make West Sussex the safest place it possibly can be.

“Police officers, police staff and members of the public have gone over and above what is expected of them, showing skill, determination, understanding, compassion and bravery along the way.”