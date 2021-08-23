Attempted break-in at Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club: police appeal for witnesses
Police want witnesses after someone tried to break into the clubhouse at Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club this morning (Monday, August 23).
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:58 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor made an appeal on Twitter.
He said the attempted break-in happened at 6am at the clubhouse in Southway Recreation Ground near Poveys Close.
“Maybe you were out jogging, walking your dog,” he said, adding that there was some damage caused to the property.
“Did you see anyone suspicious nearby?”
People can contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting CAD 0272.