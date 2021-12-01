Ashington teenager charged with drink-driving after A24 McDonald’s crash

Police say the crash happened at around 10.25pm on Friday (November 26) when a blue Volkswagen Golf ploughed into the building off the A24.

Officers say that Taylor Steel, 19, of Fairfield Way, Ashington, was arrested and charged with driving with 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He has been released on unconditional bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates on January 25.