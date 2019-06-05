Armed police respond to Crawley incident

Armed police were called to Crawley after reports a machete had been used during an argument, according to police.

Police said they were called to a report of an assault following a domestic argument between two men in a flat in Crawley on Tuesday evening (June 4).

A police spokesman said initial reports suggested a machete had been used, resulting in armed officers being deployed to the address in Broadfield Barton at 6.26pm, but this subsequently proved incorrect.

A man in his 20s had suffered a superficial bite injury to a hand and a minor injury to his mouth, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill. He remained in custody at 8am on Wednesday.